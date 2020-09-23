Sen. Mitch McConnell refused to consider the nomination of President Obama to the Supreme Court, saying it must wait until after the 2016 election several months away.
Now, he wants a replacement chosen for Justice Ginsburg before the coming election, only a few weeks from now.
Elsie Mullinaux
Mount Vernon
