As a former police chief, I had the opportunity to work with Sheriff Don McDermott over the years.
Don has 40 years with the Sheriff’s Office. He began his career in the jail, worked himself to patrol deputy, then to the rank of patrol and detective sergeant. His management experience includes being a patrol chief, four years as undersheriff and now as our current sheriff.
Don takes his role seriously and with purpose. He is an optimistic person; he knows what needs to be done, and as a leader he has the ability to secure the resources and tools to accomplish the department's mission.
He is a planner and strategic thinker. With the established department vision, he works with his entire organization to accomplish the vision with realistic and measurable goals.
I've always found him to be approachable, with an exceedingly high degree of personal and professional integrity, and a person of his word. He possesses strong family values and has an excellent reputation in the valley.
Policing is not a simple task; Don possesses the necessary leadership characteristics to deliver contemporary quality policing service to the county.
Given his experience, qualifications, training, leadership ability and understanding of the community, Sheriff Don McDermott deserves another term.
