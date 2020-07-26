On the campaign (virtual) trail, I’ve heard Scott McMullen talk in passing about his service in the U.S. Air Force and as a firefighter. Firefighters like Scott don’t like to brag about their bravery, but when they “respond to a call” it’s likely to mean rushing into a burning building, or in the Air Force pulling a man from a burning jet — not answering the phone.
Scott has served our country and our community with honor, and he would serve us well as state representative.
Ian Baisch
Mount Vernon
