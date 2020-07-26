The next legislative session is going to be tough work for our representatives.
The state is facing a huge deficit due to the economic effects of the pandemic.
Scott McMullen served on Mount Vernon City Council and the Skagit Transit Authority Board during the last recession and has the experience to make tough budget cuts while protecting essential services.
Please join me in voting Scott McMullen for state representative
Matthew Menez
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.