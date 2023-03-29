As a mother who has a child enrolled part-time in a local Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program, I see every day just how important access to early childhood education and care for families is. Unfortunately, the lack of accessible and affordable child care and preschool options is a challenge faced by many.
This does not only affect single-parent homes but many working families who have had to struggle with making the tough decision of one parent having to stay home because of the cost of child care. This program has made a huge difference in my household from my son learning academic concepts such as literacy, math, being able to participate in group activities and learning how to problem solve.
This issue is particularly concerning given the negative impact of the pandemic on our kids, especially the lowest-income and highest-priority preschool-age children in Washington. When children were screened in the fall of 2022, just as they enrolled in Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program, only 62% were found to be developmentally at age level — a 17-point drop from prepandemic levels in 2019.
Child care and early education that is equipped to meet the needs of all kids is essential, now more than ever. We need to expand access to this valuable resource while also addressing the growing need for more funding.
Our state needs to invest in this program, add 3,240 new program slots and ensure there are more school and workday program spots available to working families. It also should increase our Working Connection Child Care reimbursement rates for providers to help address the childcare workforce shortage.
We need our state lawmakers to take action and ensure that our children have a bright and healthy future.
