As a mother who has a child enrolled part-time in a local Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program, I see every day just how important access to early childhood education and care for families is. Unfortunately, the lack of accessible and affordable child care and preschool options is a challenge faced by many.

This does not only affect single-parent homes but many working families who have had to struggle with making the tough decision of one parent having to stay home because of the cost of child care. This program has made a huge difference in my household from my son learning academic concepts such as literacy, math, being able to participate in group activities and learning how to problem solve.

