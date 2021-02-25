It is interesting to see so many people using the word justice. It is used by really smart people and average people alike.
As the song goes, “Everyone is crying justice, just as long as get mine first.” Mose Allison.
It surprises me that people don’t realize that in the USA we have a legal system, and the example that I would like to point out is the O.J. Simpson case.
Rich former pro football player can afford the best lawyers money can buy and gets away with murder. He is found guilty of armed robbery when he had no money to pay for the same lawyers.
His high-priced lawyers shredded the prosecution and played the race card to get their client off. If we had a system that was only about justice, O.J. and Mark Fuhrman would have been sharing a cell.
Another example is Gary Ridgway, Green River killer. To close cases, a deal was made and he was spared. Which is why I change my mind on the death penalty. If he doesn’t deserve to die, no one does.
Truth and justice are but a fond memory in this social media world. Too much mendacity.
A tribute to Burl Ives in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.”
I had to look it up also.
Marvin Wold
Anacortes
