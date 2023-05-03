It seems to fall on deaf ears that the informing social problem with regard to mass shootings is not guns themselves, which have always been readily available, but mental illness and a lack of moral consensus, which in many cases is a function of dismissal of God.
Our nation's founders were all in agreement, despite their religious differences, that without a Judeo-Christian moral consensus the freedoms of our new democracy would fail, leading to chaos and/or tyranny. We see both as reflected in lax law enforcement that lets criminals and drug addicts operate with free rein, while curtailing the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens to protect themselves.
In decades past, young boys learned proper respect for guns and gun safety through the now virtually defunct Boy Scouts of America, an organization that has itself been emasculated in the last 10 or 20 years. Young men are implicitly being taught that men don't really matter all that much in our culture anymore.
The emasculation and marginalizing of men and the dismissal and marginalization of God plays a huge role in manufacturing mentally ill mass murderers.
Meanwhile, “anti-racist” liberal politicians pass these laws, weeping and moaning over mass shootings in affluent white communities while turning an apparently willful blind eye to gang shootings in the poor neighborhoods, full of fatherless families, in our nation’s cities. The numbers of deaths in inner-city gang shootings dwarf those killed by mentally ill (mostly white men) with guns.
