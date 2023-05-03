It seems to fall on deaf ears that the informing social problem with regard to mass shootings is not guns themselves, which have always been readily available, but mental illness and a lack of moral consensus, which in many cases is a function of dismissal of God.

Our nation's founders were all in agreement, despite their religious differences, that without a Judeo-Christian moral consensus the freedoms of our new democracy would fail, leading to chaos and/or tyranny. We see both as reflected in lax law enforcement that lets criminals and drug addicts operate with free rein, while curtailing the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens to protect themselves.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.