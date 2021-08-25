What to make of masks?
It was simple back in the days of KING TV’s Saturday morning “Bar-5 Corral,” where only the bad guys wore them. For the bank and train robbers, all the six-shooting desperadoes out only for themselves, masks inevitably accompanied the black hats they wore.
I got it then. Black and white hats and masks worn as a disguise. Because they were mean, sneaky and cowardly, those lawbreakers didn’t want anyone to know who they were.
There were exceptions, of course. On one day of the year, Halloween, we all wore masks — whether our intentions (I remember a few eggs tossed and windows waxed) were good or bad — and by the time we were 10, we all knew the Lone Ranger had only the best and purest of reasons for concealing his identity.
But now COVID-19 has made the meaning of masks far less certain.
Some wear masks because they have been proven to inhibit COVID transmission. (uab.edu)
Concern for our own health is an obvious reason to wear them, but in 2021, the choice of wearing them or not can convey many possible messages.
Many who wear masks in public do so because they care about others as well as themselves. Since masks do offer some two-way protection from COVID, these people wear them because they don’t wish to sicken others in their families or communities. They know that no one of us lives in splendid isolation.
The messages conveyed by nonmask wearers are harder to read. Some may think their COVID vaccinations have made them invulnerable. Many are aping the anti-mask behavior of their chosen political leaders who have confused our Constitutionally guaranteed freedoms with a freedom to make other people sick.
Good guys or bad guys? Masked or not?
You make the call.
Ken Winkes
Conway
