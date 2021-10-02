Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
I strongly endorse Matt Miller as mayor for the great city of Anacortes. I personally observed his vision, infrastructure knowledge, collaborative decision-making and empathic leadership over a four-year period.
At Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, I was the public works officer and worked for Matt, base executive officer under the CO. Matt was very knowledgeable on base infrastructure and services, which mirror a city such as roads, water system, wastewater plants, facilities, fire, security and community services. He would gather an “expert” group to build a long-range plan and also solve complex issues — asking for the best options and opinions. He was equally skillful in leading services including police and fire.
He led over 600 military and civilian personnel with genuine empathy and routinely engaging his robust counseling staff to help on thorny family, health and financial issues.
Matt is uniquely qualified and proven. He did a “mayor” job at NAS Whidney with spectacular results. His leadership, vision, knowledge and empathy resulted in major improvements and a very positive work environment. He was the driving force for the base’s rating as the best Naval air station every year — an unprecedented feat.
Matt is uniquely proven and will achieve superior results for the great citizens of Anacortes.
