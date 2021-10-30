Whoever wins the mayoral race, Anacortes will remain a spot on the map, but will it be the rare town where folks remain for generations and newcomers are welcomed — naturally inclusive, diverse and with a matchless sense of community?
So who best to preserve these qualities? Because I don’t know the challengers, I must depend on “Candidate Statements” and other public information to reveal their intentions.
So the informed voter should virtually dwell on every word of information and ask about the history of:
– True breadth and quality of candidate experience and skills.
– Responsibility to entire community vs. narrow/special segments of town.
– Impulse to impose burden of social experiments that often turn places into mini-versions of say, Seattle or Southern California.
I’d say careful study points to Matt Miller as best to manage the future for the average, unaffiliated resident, via natural, organic growth.
If Anacortes loses its luster per failed social policies, where to go next?
And as a folksy sobriquet, based on his Anacortes job: “At Large Councilman” (“At Large” meaning responsible for the entire community without favoring areas/interests), I’d say “At Large” Matt Miller’s best for all the community.
