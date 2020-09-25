I have known Andrew Miller for four years and have been proud to work with him and his vision for our community and his viewing all sides and making decisions based upon the facts. He has my support and vote for PUD.
Darrell Drummond
Sedro-Woolley
I have known Andrew Miller for four years and have been proud to work with him and his vision for our community and his viewing all sides and making decisions based upon the facts. He has my support and vote for PUD.
Darrell Drummond
Sedro-Woolley
Don't have an account?
Become a member today for $15.17/month and get your news any way you want it!Subscribe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.