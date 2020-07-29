Andrew Miller is a Skagit County native who is uniquely qualified to serve on the Skagit PUD commission.
Andrew believes all Skagitonians should have access to good clean water.
With his education including bachelor of science, master of business administration, master of arts, strategic studies, organizational leadership and juris doctorate along with his extensive professional experience as a farmer, business owner, adjunct professor, director of business retention and expansion, and finally his distinguished military career, Andrew brings a well-rounded diverse background to this position.
Andrew will be a strategic thinker who will ensure the great work that has been done by so many in our community continues to preserve this precious resource.
Please vote Andrew Miller for Skagit PUD commissioner.
Kristen Keltz
Mount Vernon
