Anacortes voters, the most qualified candidate to be our next mayor is Matt Miller.
The job of mayor requires strong management and leadership skills, which are Matt’s strengths. As the executive officer (XO) of NAS Whidbey, he oversaw its day-to-day operations, managing 12 departments, including police, fire, maintenance, and search and rescue and supervised 400 staff. Under Matt’s leadership, NAS Whidbey was voted the best Naval air station in the nation all three years he served as its XO.
Matt has been involved in our community for over 20 years. He participated on many Anacortes school committees, Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce, Planning Commission, Ferry Advisory Committee and Skagit Business Alliance. Elected to City Council in 2013, Matt served as mayor pro tem for two years and has served on many COA committees including public safety, traffic safety and fiber and on county and regional groups, including Skagit Law and Justice Council, EMS Task Force and Regional Fire Authority. Matt also has experience as a business owner having owned a small retail store in Anacortes for 14 years.
These diverse experiences and skills make Matt the ideal candidate to be our next mayor. Please join me in voting for Matt Miller.
