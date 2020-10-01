I have known and worked with Andrew Miller since our days as classmates at La Venture Middle School in Mount Vernon.
I have found him to be intelligent, hard-working and honest. All are qualities we could use at Skagit PUD.
Although Andrew is home-grown, he has also experienced the world. He served his country, worked at several Fortune 500 companies and had sense enough to realize the importance of giving back to the community that raised him by joining with five of our friends to create Spinach Bus Ventures.
Andrew’s vision is simple: resilient water systems and countywide fiber partnerships. I think that is a noble idea that all Skagitonians can get behind, and I hope you consider voting for him come November.
Donny McMoran
Mount Vernon
