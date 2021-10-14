I have had the pleasure of working with Matt Miller for over 16 years. While I was president/CEO of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce, Matt served as treasurer when we were thoroughly transforming the financial practices. Matt was awarded the Chairman’s Volunteer of the Year award for leading that process — we had the tightest financial procedures in the state, and many organizations followed suit.
What is most impressive about Matt is his career. He served 26 years in the U.S. Navy, ending his time as the executive officer at NAS Whidbey. He directly supervised 400 staff members who served over 10,000 sailors and civilians to ensure every aspect of the base operated in ship shape. He knows how to run a community and relies on his direct reports to get the job done.
After retiring, Matt and his wife Heather ran a successful children’s book and toy store for over 15 years. He understands the challenges and importance of brick-and-mortar businesses.
I worked closely with Matt during his service on City Council. He was always prepared, thoughtful and fair when making decisions.
We need a proven leader at the helm. We need Matt Miller.
