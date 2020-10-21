Andrew Miller is an excellent choice for Skagit PUD commissioner, District 1.
From his commitment to returning to a life in Skagit County to educating Leadership Skagit participants to working with friends to launch Spinach Bus Ventures, I admire his passion for the magic Skagit. He understands that its residents need clean, affordable and accessible water, and he will work to meet that need.
Miller’s leadership and management experience spans military service, achieving a law degree and an MBA, and creating local farm-related businesses as the CEO of the expanded Tulip Town and Fairhaven Mill.
Choose Miller for Skagit PUD commissioner, District 1, and you choose a guy who grew up here: a farmer, a father, a community member and an innovative businessman who believes in a carefully guided future for the area we call home.
Dedicated to fiscal responsibility, planning and a clear vision for the Skagit PUD, Andrew Miller will work on our behalf to conserve our most precious resource.
Kathryn Bennett
Anacortes
