As a 28-year resident on Prairie Road I am writing to express my grave concerns about the proposed Grip Road mine project. Because this mine is in my neighborhood, I have been following these developments for five years.
I have always had significant concerns about the assessment and application documents that supposedly addressed the environmental protections for wildlife and fish as well as water and air quality. Concrete Nor’west’s application for this mine was denied in 2018. In reviewing the current documents, I don’t see that much has changed. The same environmental concerns I had in 2018 still don’t appear to be addressed or taken seriously.
The road safety issues are paramount. I have traveled Prairie Road for 28 years and have seen traffic increase significantly as well as numerous close calls and accidents particularly at the Grip Road and Prairie Road intersection. It is inconceivable that truck and trailer rigs would be able to navigate that corner in a safe fashion. The TIA provided an analysis showing these truck/trailer combinations cannot make the two sharp curves on Prairie Road east of Old Highway 99 without encroaching on the opposing lane of traffic. I don't believe this problem has not been addressed.
My husband and I moved to this area to enjoy a rural setting with quiet living, clean air and wildlife viewing in our backyard. This mine will drastically change all that. I don’t believe the planning commission is doing its due diligence in the oversight of this project and is not following its own critical area ordinance. This whole project seems to be about ignoring public comments and legitimate concerns in order to facilitate business interests at the expense of the environment and public safety issues. A full EIS should be required before moving forward.
Paula Shafransky
Sedro-Woolley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.