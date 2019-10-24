We’ve been here before.

As the climate debate rages on the deniers reference sources from paid “scientists,” (Such as the Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change, NIPCC) as opposed to a wide international group of nonpaid researchers backed by decades of data and facts. (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, IPCC) The same strategy was used cynically for decades by the tobacco industry after research showed that cigarettes caused cancer.

A tobacco industry document from the late 1960s said, “Doubt is our product, since it is the best means of competing with the ‘body of fact’ that exists in the minds of the general public.”

The stakes are much higher now for everyone on the planet. Let’s not get blinded by lies and misinformation.

Eric Jensen

Mount Vernon

