We’ve seen the mob. Up close on our TVs. Comprised of the people chanting “Send her back!” at the Trump rally in North Carolina.
Trump tried lamely to backtrack by saying he didn’t like the chant. Ouch. Usually when Trump doesn’t like something or someone, he calls them disgusting, disgraceful, the worst people ever, shameful, treasonous, America haters and on and on.
But he “didn’t like the chant.” Really? For a very long 13 seconds he basked in it, but he “didn’t like” it.
We’ve got the mob mentality here in the Trump cult. That’s what cultists do. When, Dear God, is enough enough? Has Trump no sense of decency? Have they?
Dana Heald
La Conner
