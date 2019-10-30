Before Karen Molenaar Terrell started her run for Burlington-Edison School Board, I was like most people who live in a school district and don’t have kids in school. I didn’t pay much attention except when there was a bond on the ballot for schools.
The conversations Karen and I have had about hungry children in our schools struck a chord with me. In our farming community, I feel it is a matter of pride that we should be able to feed our children in our schools so they are not hungry while they are trying to learn.
Karen’s ability to reach out and bring people like me forward to work on education issues is a talent I have not seen before in a school board member. And it will make her being on the B-E School Board an asset for the whole community. Please join me in voting for her.
Peggy Bissell
Bow
