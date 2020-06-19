The current pandemic and realization of the extent that racism and injustice permeate our society also points to one of its root causes, extreme income disparity.
The very rich are anti-regulation, anti-tax and not accountable. They have no interest in justice preferring to incarcerate than educate. If racism and sexism serve to make them richer, so be it. Trump, the current embodiment of this position, follows years of groundwork by the rich preparing for his election.
Former IRS director Charles Risotti (1997-2002) estimated tax ploys and shelters cause ordinary taxpayers to pay 15% more. As of 2019 the 400 richest Americans held $3 trillion in wealth, more than all blacks and 25% Latinos combined. The tax bill Trump signed and promoted cut the corporate tax rate 14% meaning on average the top 1% got $48,000 cut and bottom 20% $120 cut. The relief bill passed in March includes $1.7 million for 43,000 wealthiest tax payers and cost Treasury $90 billion/year. (The New Yorker)
Meanwhile the climate is changing (the pandemic is a harbinger of what's coming), environmental regulations are gutted, our elections and voting rights are under assault, and nuclear war more of a possibility given the irrationality and incompetence of the president and the enabling of the GOP-controlled Senate. The ship of State is adrift in dangerous waters.
What can we do?
If we want democracy, justice and a trustworthy social safety net, we need to vote, mobilize and work to elect officials with the same goals and the competence to attain them.
We need to secure our elections. We need to get money out of politics. We need to right the wrongs that we are now more aware of and steer the ship of state to safety.
Gena DiLabio
Mount Vernon
