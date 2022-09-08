...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest winds north of the San Juan
Islands.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT
SATURDAY NIGHT FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND 657...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from noon Friday to midnight PDT Saturday night. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central
Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,
Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire
Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally
Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget
Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to around 90.
* TIMING...Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates
of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire
were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will
likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
&&
An opinion piece in the New York Times last week was titled “America is being consumed by a moral panic over trans people.”
If the ramifications of this weren’t so cruel, I would be tempted to laugh. What is so scary about people who identify as transgender? All that means is that their sex chosen for them at birth does not match their gender now that they are old enough to be able to say/demonstrate what their gender is. Sexual anatomy and gender may not agree.
One comes from fetal development of body parts, and the other from the formation of the frontal lobe of the brain. Kind of like personality. Everybody’s personalities differ. Each personality is their own. No one tries to tell them what their personality is. And no one can tell anyone else what their gender is. It is pretty simple.
So why the panic? As population percentage goes, trans folks are about .6% of the population. We are a pretty benign group. We don’t storm the Capitol, we aren’t big on gun ownership and we don’t really care which bathroom you use. Last time I checked, we weren’t hogging all the Olympic medals. We aren’t the major offenders in terms of sexual assault, although trans women of color are way too often the victims of sexual assault/homicide.
Trans children and their parents seem to be particularly frightening to some state politicians. The misinformation that is being spread is pretty horrifying. I am not aware of any trans toddlers receiving hysterectomies or being castrated. Are we really so naïve as to believe these ludicrous stories?
Maybe you haven’t met a trans person. I would be happy to make your acquaintance. I promise I am not worth the panic.
