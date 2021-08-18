We need more dams on the Baker and Skagit river tributaries, not less. The Aug. 15 article in the Skagit Valley Herald titled “Group finds Skagit River vulnerable to changing climate” tells us why.
Basically, global warming has resulted in melting glaciers, lower snowpack and summer drought. Consequently, water flow in the rivers has increased in the winter and decreased in the summer. This lower river flow and warmer summer temperature result in warmer river temperatures that affect salmon survival.
“Hydropower generated at dams on the Skagit and Baker rivers could increase an estimated 19% during the winter and spring and decrease 28% during the summer.” (Skagit Valley Herald)
Since hydropower is one of our greatest ways of creating carbon dioxide-free electrical energy, we need to do everything we can to protect and improve this resource.
We cannot reverse the global warming damage to our environment that we have already created, and can only hope to slow it or possibly stop it in the future. However, we can do something now about the low river flow fish problem and increase our hydropower at the same time.
The answer is water retention dams. Where I live, there are four water detention ponds within two blocks of my house. The ponds were built to hold back rainwater and slowly release the water into the stream to prevent stream flooding and reduce pollution from home runoff.
The same principle can be applied to some of our mountain streams. Multiple small dams built to hold back winter rains and slow release in the summer can even out the river flow problem and keep the water colder by having them at higher altitudes.
They will also increase hydropower generation in the summer. They in effect replace glaciers and a winter snowpack, but of course, they will cost money.
Jack Uren
Mount Vernon
