There have been three years of hate and lies thrown at our president from the social Democrats. This is despicable, and now they are trying to impeach him when he has done nothing that is impeachable.

If they would just focus on the things he said he would do for our country, that he has already accomplished, instead of throwing road blocks to try and make him look bad, how much more he could have done for us.

I don’t want to live in a socialist government and lose all of our freedoms that we have had for all of our lives.

David H. Bates

Sedro-Woolley

