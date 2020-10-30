Having seen the article on the possible sale of Hospice of the Northwest to a for-profit hospice, I was disappointed. Having been an employee of HNW for 14 years and having served our region as a registered nurse for 32 years and a subscriber to the Skagit Valley Herald for the same, I expected more.
Questions need to be asked. Do the patients and families in our area feel that they would be better served by the present, locally controlled hospice or by out-of-area investors? Can the for-profit hospice provide a level of care better than our present, award-winning hospice? Will the generous donors to our local hospice foundation be as generous toward a hospice that is in the business of making a profit off their patients?
My answer is a resounding “no.” If, as Brian Ivie CEO of Skagit Region Health is quoted stating that this is not a financial issue (and even if it was), then why even consider selling a program that is functioning well, loved by our community and is recognized for its excellence in its field?
I hope all of those in our community will speak up, contact the hospital boards of directors and let them know how they feel.
Doug Robinson
Bow
