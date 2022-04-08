...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
“Spot the difference” picture puzzles have been around for a long time. I remember them from childhood and have watched my own grandchildren trying to find the things that appear in one of the paired pictures but not in the other.
Some differences in those pictures are pronounced, some subtle, but even the subtle differences (a cap bill turned the wrong way?) become obvious once detected.
The ceremonial issue of a new stamp at the Mount Vernon Post Office brought those puzzles to mind. The stamp featured tulips, the beautiful flower that over the years has made Skagit Valley the destination for thousands of tourists every April, contributing multi-millions of dollars to the local economy.
Like many, I hastened to buy a sheet of those stamps, but when I looked them over, it seemed something important was missing. The stamp features a dozen or so tulips, arranged in a pleasing array of reds, pinks, yellows, and whites, but the field workers who bring us all that beauty are not in the picture.
The recent farmworkers strike at the Washington Bulb Co., which grows 1,000 acres of tulips, daffodils and iris (tulip.com), reminded us they do exist.
As the annual Tulip Festival approached, field workers protesting pay and working conditions walked off the job and voted to ally themselves with Familias Unidas por la Justicia, a farmworkers’ union. Suddenly, the farmworkers who don’t appear on that new stamp were very visible.
On April 3, strike settled, the tulips, not the workers, were back on the Skagit Valley Herald’s front page.
Crossing one’s eyes to superimpose one puzzle picture on the other makes it easier to find the missing items. I’m thinking a cross-eyed look at the new tulip stamp might keep the workers in sight — and in mind.
