Many of your letter writers throw around the word “socialism” thinking they understand what the word means. Here’s a simple definition for them:
Socialism is a populist economic and political system based on public ownership of the means of production. Those means include the machinery, tools and factories used to produce goods that aim to directly satisfy human needs. (Investipedia.com)
Very few Democrats consider themselves to be socialists. I personally don’t know a single one. We don’t believe the factories and farms and everything in between should be owned and operated by the state. (We do like our Social Security, Medicare and Veterans Administration.).
Most of us Democrats are capitalists who believe in more regulation of that capitalism to prevent the little guys from getting screwed by the big guys. Joe Biden is absolutely no socialist. He believes in capitalism, free enterprise, Mom, Pop and apple pie. Just like me.
So, to the letter writers who misuse the word socialism willy nilly thinking they’ve got it right, I recommend they stop that.
Dana Heald
La Conner
