Excitement in the city. A new project in the entry corridor to Mount Vernon. But really, a convenience store? What does that say about our beautiful city? In my former home, such a convenience store became a hangout for kids and undesirables and was finally closed.
As we have seen in the last couple weeks, these convenience stores are also targets of robberies and shootings. Couldn’t there be a more welcoming identity for our beautiful town than a Slurpee?
Kathleen Bullock
Mount Vernon
