I am encouraged to know that the Mount Vernon City Council is considering a contribution of funds to support the Burlington Homeless Shelter Project.
With 24/7 management and access to on-site services, I believe it is a meaningful step in supporting people as they struggle to overcome homelessness, hunger, poverty, addiction and mental health issues.
I hope the council will continue its effort to find a way to help fund the project. It is the right thing to do.
Patty Lutz
Mount Vernon
