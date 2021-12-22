I’m so pleased to live in Mount Vernon where forward-looking city government has been willing to spend time and money to build a river wall and now, a Library Commons/parking garage. Both projects have taken a long time to plan and work for. The wall started three mayors and councils ago. We saw its effectiveness as the river rose to near-record height a couple of weeks ago. Our town was dry while many around us were inundated by floodwaters.
I watched Julie Blazek from Mount Vernon’s HKP Architects present the nearly finished design of the new Library Commons to a study session of the City Council last week. It’s going to be an important addition to the economy, ambiance, safety and community services of the downtown. It’s a building whose usefulness will last 100 years because it’s purposefully designed for upgradability and longevity. Our children’s children will enjoy the fruits of this project. You can see this presentation and updates about the project on the city’s website.
My heart is in the new library part of the building. The old one is bursting at the seams and badly in need of updating. Libraries are changing to centers of communication and community services where people of different ages meet to fulfill different needs. The old library has served us well, but there’s no space for 21st century programs that bring all parts of the community together. Our kids need the availability of technology, and we elders need to learn how to use it. A new library will serve us all.
Both of these projects are the result of long and careful planning to fulfill serious needs of Mount Vernon citizens and visitors. My taxes could not be better spent.
