The entrance into our towns and greater communities says a lot about us. It’s our hello to our friends, family, world. Most of all, it’s a daily reminder to us of who we are.
I believe Kincaid Street is one of those corridors that leads us into our town, farmlands and the greater landscape beyond. This belief has been reinforced by friends, neighbors and even the bullet points in the city’s planning documents concerning the Gateway to Mount Vernon.
Kincaid is one of those important hellos. But for some reason the planning process that took place over the last many years is producing a result that falls short of those ideas.
Most people I have talked to have been disappointed, burned out, frustrated and some extremely mad about plans for the Kincaid Street convenience store and gas station. Even those who are more favorable see it in pragmatic, not glowing, terms.
One even said that with the convenience store in place, our “front door” might actually be west of the railroad tracks. What you might like and represents us as a community has a new starting point.
What ultimately disappoints me is that no one is leaning in with excitement or beaming with pride. We are being asked to look elsewhere. The bigger picture and its process might one day churn out something that reflects this wondrous place we call home.
I have watched this community rise to the occasion before, putting aside its differences and producing great results. It is possible. It’s called the Magic Skagit for a reason.
So instead of going on to the next thing that we just accept, show some of that Magic Skagit and express any concerns you have about the Kincaid Street convenience store and gas station with our community and political leaders.
Eddie Gordon
Mount Vernon
