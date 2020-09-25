The passing of Justice Ginsburg will undoubtedly ignite a firestorm of vitriol amongst politicos as well as those passionate advocates from each side of the spectrum. But first, the country needs to put politics aside and honor this truly unique woman who served for many years and was admired by her judicial peers just as she was by volumes of Americans.
Like Scalia before her, Ginsburg participated in decisions that engendered criticism from groups that disagreed with her judgment. Nevertheless, she was consistent with her beliefs (like Scalia) of her judicial role and was an incredibly intelligent jurist. She deserves everyone’s respect and should be revered as a role model for anyone with similar aspirations.
I believe the president and Senate majority leaders will, as spelled out in the constitution, carry out their roles and obligations in appointing a new judge. Moreover, do not forget Harry Reid’s role in this process. He removed the filibuster rule in 2013 for federal judges in order to scoot his nominees past a reticent bunch of Republicans, and now conditions have switched to Republican advantage. Reid is the real villain here if one needs to be sore at the process.
In the meantime, let’s mourn the passing of a truly great American regardless of our political preferences and, after we pay our respects, watch the two principal parties go at it like the Greeks and the Macedonians.
Bob Forman
Anacortes
