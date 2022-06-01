In the aftermath of the Texas school shooting, I would like to hear more reporting about the real steps each of us could take to prevent it from happening again and again. It seems to be less about guns and more about how we treat each other every day.
What is the profile of each shooter? We hear they are marginalized and often bullied. We can’t know what’s happening with students in their homes. Do they even have a home, or safety, or security, or love? How do we help our children develop empathy for every “other” in their midst?
How do we do it ourselves? Do we ridicule those who are different from us, or do we try to understand them? How do we make those around us feel valued and included rather than isolated? How do we support those we witness being harassed, and how do we understand and reach out to those who are persecutors?
I am encouraged to discover that Social Emotional Learning programs (SEL) are being used in some of our schools, and I would advocate for them being taught universally. It would be a great benefit if each of us could take time to study the SEL Toolkit to help ourselves, “young people and adults acquire and apply the knowledge, skill, and attitudes to: develop healthy identities, understand and manage emotions, achieve personal and collective goals, feel and show empathy, establish and maintain relationships, and make responsible and caring decisions.”
If we could acquire these skills ourselves, we might find it to be true that “there are only two kinds of people in the world, good people and good people in pain.” What a difference we could make in the world.
