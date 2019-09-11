Museum response another ‘politically correct’ reaction
I read with dismay the article in Saturday’s Skagit Valley Herald about the “shock” and “anger” over the Sedro-Woolley museum’s “insensitivity” to the “racism” represented by its exhibit, a photo and article featuring the KKK in the 1920s.
It is just history and nothing else, get over it. These reactions are just more of the “politically correct,” liberal and myopic responses to history that many people today display, similar to removing Confederate flags from public display, tearing down Civil War monuments and disparaging former founders on our great nation for their ownership of slaves.
One of my favorite quotes about history is “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it” (George Santayana, 19th century philosopher, essayist, poet and novelist). There are many similar quotes by others that echo the same philosophy. Study the past, learn from it but don’t rewrite it or erase it from our shared memory.
Steve Sanchez
Mount Vernon
Concerned for the Amazon rainforest
I know I’m one of millions of folks worried about the destruction of the Amazon rainforest.
Not only is this global treasure home to countless species of flora and fauna (some of which provide medicine and other precious resources for humans), it also sequesters gigatons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Our world’s forests are vital in mitigating climate change and providing home for animals, plants and indigenous communities. I encourage our lawmakers to urge Brazil’s government to shut down Amazon deforestation.
We can also choose to boycott businesses that are funding this destruction.
We all play a part in how our ecosystems are treated. By purchasing local, fair-trade and/or sustainable food and household products (like recycled paper) we support the well-being of forests, animals and people. Thanks for speaking up and voting with your dollars.
Rebecca Canright
Rocksport
Support for bike skills park in ACFL
The Fidalgo Trail Riders, with the help of the Anacortes Parks and Recreation, have spent several years searching for a location for a bike skills park. The only suitable site is the old dump site in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands. I have talked to several people about this and only one is against this.
In spite of letters to the editor expressing negative views of the proposed bike skills park, I believe the majority of Anacortes residents support this proposal. I encourage Anacortes Parks and Recreation to approve this proposal to give our young people a safe area to practice their bike skills.
John Pinquoch
Anacortes
