I was stunned, shocked, dismayed and disgusted to read the article in the Aug. 16 Skagit Valley Herald that featured the KKK.

The callousness of the Sedro-Woolley Museum in using its newsletter to showcase a group that has long promoted racism (and still does), and has been responsible for creating fear, terror, violence and murder comes close to normalizing those actions.

Whether or not this was the intent of the museum, a letter of regret and public apology is needed. Without any reference that this was/is a shameful part of our history and that all our vigilance is necessary to prevent its continuance, is beyond irresponsible.

The public has been invited to attend the museum's next board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the museum, 727 Murdock St.

I would encourage all to attend to voice their objection, and ask that the museum consider moving that meeting to a larger venue to allow for more community input.

Dorothy de Fremery

Sedro-Woolley

