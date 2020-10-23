The county councils gave us good service when they selected Ron Muzzall to step into Barbara Bailey’s Senate seat when she retired. Muzzall has shown that a working farmer can represent us in Olympia with the practical and responsible use of taxpayer money.
I am supporting Ron because every day he walks on the same ground as all of us regular folks when the real economy has to work.
Gary Wold
Stanwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.