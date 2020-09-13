Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941, was my father’s 18th birthday, “a day which shall live in infamy.”
That day my 16-year old mother threw him a birthday party in the basement of her family home. The next day he registered for the draft and joined the army.
Fluent in French, two years later he was secreted into Vichy France to translate between the Allies (those also secreted in) and the Resistance. He received a field commission as first lieutenant. When he came home from the war, he joined the National Guard and served for decades, ultimately attaining the rank of lieutenant colonel. My father was not a sucker. And had he been buried in France instead of coming home to marry my mother, to father my brother and me, and to continue to serve his country, he would not have been a loser.
Choose carefully the character of the person for whom you vote.
Dana Heald
La Conner
