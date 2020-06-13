I wear a mask in public because it lowers the risk that I will unknowingly spread the coronavirus to members of our community.
These people include our parents, grandparents and pregnant daughters. Even young healthy people I encounter can carry this potentially lethal virus home to their parents and grandparents.
It is not a political statement. It is not because someone told me I had to.
It is because I can pass the coronavirus to you simply by talking to you, and wearing a mask decreases that chance.
It is something I do for you.
It is something we do for each other.
Janet Hansom
Mount Vernon
