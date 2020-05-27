Our country has been hit hard by COVID-19, with almost 100,000 recorded deaths (WorldOMeter).
The true number of infections and deaths is unknown due to inadequate testing, but both are almost certainly higher than reported (USA Today).
This didn’t have to happen. Other nations are coming through with much lower infection and death rates and far less economic damage.
Our incompetent president spent the first six weeks of the global pandemic denying the danger and mocking those who saw more clearly. COVID-19 could have been stopped cold in January and February with a well-organized and well-implemented national effort.
Because of Trump’s world-class ineptitude, the U.S. economy is so badly damaged that recovery will take years rather than months (World Economic Forum). The real unemployment rate is now between 23% and 25% and rising.
Another study found that more than 40% of jobs lost to this Trump-initiated recession will not come back (Forbes). Small businesses will fail in the tens of thousands.
Large retail organizations like J.C. Penny were on the ropes before the crash. Many of these will fail as well.
Demand for oil and gas has fallen so low that new drilling in the U.S. has all but stopped. The coal industry, Trump’s darling, has been hammered.
Our manufacturing sector was in poor shape before the catastrophe. Things are so dire now that international shipping has declined by 27%. These are numbers that we have not seen since the Great Depression.
Trump’s answer is, of course, more lying and fantastical thinking. His gas-lighting over the actual mortality has already begun. But there is no possible way to hide the deaths. Look at us. Pull your heads out of the sand, and look at our bleeding country. Has Trump truly made America great?
James Winchester
La Conner
