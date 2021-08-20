It was with interest and concern that I read the article in the Skagit Valley Herald (“Groups vow to continue fighting Navy over jet noise,” Aug. 19) about the noise issues that seem to cause such a problem at NAS Whidbey.
Having lived most of my life near the base (Mount Vernon) and as a young man having served there, I pay little or no attention to the noise some are trying to stop.
If the real goal is to get the Growlers moved “somewhere else” please think about what an impact that will have on Oak Harbor and the surrounding towns.
If that base, which has been there since WWII, shuts down, those cities will become ghost towns. I am going to venture to say that none of the people who are involved in this action have lived on Whidbey Island as long as the base has been there.
My suggestion to them is they knew it was there when they moved in, and if the noise is too much maybe they should find a quieter place to live. I for one enjoy the “Sounds of Freedom” and appreciate what these men and women do for our safety every day.
In closing, please think about what the island will look like without the base, and go buy some ear plugs.
Dennis Pratt
Mount Vernon
