My name is Kerri Carlton and I am currently serving my sixth year as principal of Sedro-Woolley High School, nine years total in the Sedro-Woolley School District.
I am blessed with the most incredible opportunity to guide and mentor our young students, a responsibility I hold dear to my heart and never take for granted.
But lately, I haven’t been able to sleep. I wake up every night, unable to relax my thoughts, with the deep understanding that the fate of our school building (specifically heat and the ability to keep water out) is solely dependent on the votes to be tallied Feb. 11.
For the past two years, the bond requests for a new elementary school and maintenance repairs for all school buildings have failed. Our district, which is growing and thriving, has had to face the harsh reality that timber revenue (close to $3 million a year) is extremely low, the state allocation for personnel is not even close to what our true costs are, and without the passing of the levy, our physical buildings are failing.
Sedro-Woolley High School currently has a boiler system that is over 60 years old and a roof system that leaks in stairways and classrooms. On Mondays, when the heat is turned back on, it takes close to three hours to feel heat in classrooms. Our elementary schools and State Street High School are also in extreme need of repair.
I urge you to vote yes for our students, for our schools. Your vote will not be taken for granted. We will continue to reach for excellence and help our youths reach their highest potential.
I choose our students. I choose our schools. I choose Sedro-Woolley. Please do the same with your vote.
Kerri Carlton
Sedro-Woolley
