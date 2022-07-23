Hitler said that if you tell a lie three times, the people will believe it.
When Donald Trump tells a lie three times, he believes it. The difference is he creates his own reality.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...West to southwest winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. &&
Hitler said that if you tell a lie three times, the people will believe it.
When Donald Trump tells a lie three times, he believes it. The difference is he creates his own reality.
He did, however, follow Hitler's playbook to power: gaslighting, scapegoating, activating old wounds and prejudices, and exaggerating fears. He relit the flames of white supremacy across our country and got the Republican nomination.
Remember his famous promise at the convention: "Only I can fix this"?
I highly recommend reading Mary Trump's two books — chilling true-life stories that only an educated insider could tell.
The first is titled, “Too Much and Never Enough — how my family created the world's most dangerous man.” The second is, “The Reckoning — our nation's trauma and finding a way to heal.”
Any child raised without boundaries, accountability and consequences will develop some form of neurosis. In Donald Trump's case, with his delusions of entitlement, he is never wrong. With no moral code, this lawless president, along a corrupted political party, has taken us down the road toward fascism.
White supremacy, ignorance and the old South, have risen again. Over half the Republican Party still believes the big lie and now controls the party in red states. They are restricting and outlawing abortions, suppressing voters’ rights and promoting gun sales.
Only accountability and consequences will begin to heal our divided and crippled nation. I'm grateful for the amazing and exhausting work the Jan. 6 committee is doing to reveal the truth about this former president and his co-conspirators in colluding to establish a single-ruler fascist form government: King Donald the first.
Like children, all politicians need boundaries, accountability and consequences. Sanity demands them. Only the sanity of the truth will save our democracy.
Hal Pullin
Mount Vernon
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.