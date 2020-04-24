Can you donate six a day? No, not $6 or 6 cents, but 6 feet?
I am a caregiver of 30 years for my very at-risk wife and my 90-year-old mother. Six feet can save lives, and while my wife and mother are already at high risk of death from the common cold or flu, this virus is even far more deadly because we know so little. Even after we find a vaccine, we will depend on a continued community that remembers vulnerable adults and their caregivers who are at extreme risk more than any.
I know we need to get you all back to work and your paychecks because you have bills to pay and need to buy food and the economy depends on this, but what about the life of my wife and 90-year-old mother?
Just a 6-foot donation a day will save me from possibly bringing the virus home to them, and if you donate washing your hands for 20 seconds eight times a day, you will be including a great tip. Please think of those who will remain at severe risk after you go back to your routines because we can’t, and what you do will decide the fate of others.
Caregiving is about care, and if we could take the cash out of care we would all be better off. But society relies far too much on money and that it be made quickly, which risks all of us but none more that the most vulnerable.
Please think of those who are at risk most.
Thank you, and hang in there America.
Karl Ivan Olson
Anacortes
