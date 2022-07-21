...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West to southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Complications are everywhere, but sometimes there’s a simple explanation for them.
For centuries, people, confounded by the motion of stars and planets, accepted a wildly wrong explanation of why they appeared to move the way they did. Before Christ, the Egyptian Ptolemy said they circled the Earth, the obvious center of the universe.
It wasn’t until Newton grasped gravity and proposed his laws of motion in the late 1600s that an accurate model of the universe began to emerge. In a few equations, he explained much of what humans had not understood for over 1,000 years.
One of today’s great puzzles might have a similarly simple explanation.
Repeated polls show most Americans don’t believe their government is working for them. The history of Gallup polls on people’s satisfaction with the federal government reveals that since the 1980s, the trend has been mostly downward. This year their expressed dissatisfaction set new low marks for all three branches of government. (news.gallup.com)
Why?
One factor explains much of that decline: The influence of neoliberal economic principles extolling free markets, deregulation, privatization, cutting public expenditures for social services — all scorning the goal of pursuing any public or community good. (corpwatch.org)
Such neoliberal policies began to take hold in the 1980s. With them came NAFTA, an explosion of corporate lobbying expenditures, a Supreme Court increasingly friendly to business interests, more money in elections, lower taxes on the wealthy and rising inequality.
Even during the COVID pandemic, with the economy at a virtual standstill, the number of billionaires continued to grow worldwide, with American billionaires possessing an astonishing 37% of the world’s billionaire wealth by 2020. (foxbusiness.com)
Over the last 40 years, recorded dissatisfaction with our government neatly tracks neoliberalism’s grip on government behavior.
The connection between the two is as certain as gravity.
