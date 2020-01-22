The five-story apartment complex coming to Anacortes at 18th Street and O Avenue will not be a welcome sight, but an eyesore in a residential neighborhood.

And it won’t be cheap. The 600-square-foot units could rent for $1,400 a month or more.

This project is by a Seattle developer. They don’t care about how this building will be out of place in a residential setting or that most of the population doesn’t want to see it here. They are in it for a profit.

If you don’t believe it, go to City Hall and look it up. It’s all public record.

Contact the mayor and your councilperson. Talk with them. Look into this project yourself. We need more housing. We need affordable housing. We need to protect our beautiful city. But a complex like what is coming will not do it.

Ed Gegen

Anacortes

