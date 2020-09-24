I had thought that there was no way Trump could sink to a lower level, but he out did himself talking about Justice Ginsberg.
He basically called the Justice’s granddaughter a liar. The granddaughter reported to NPR that Justice Ginsberg had wished that she would not be replaced until after the November election.
Trump said, without evidence, that her words were actually scripted by Democrats like Pelosi, Schumer or Adam Schiff. (New York Times)
Maybe he can sink lower, but let’s hope not.
Leslie Krous
Anacortes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.