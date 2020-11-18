Hopefully, our nation will soon start to heal.
To me, the last four years have been a moral nightmare. I crave a return to decency. I have never been more clear that it is behavior before policies and action before words. I need a president who I can trust to tell the truth. I need ethical and moral behavior from our role model in chief.
I ask, how do we avoid setting ourselves up by the next charismatic demagogue to gaslight their way to the presidency?
The answer is increased transparency and accountability. We need leadership that is devoid of the appearance of conflicts of interest.
First I think we should demand big money get out of politics. This is a complex issue and will not happen with Republican control of the Senate.
There are two simpler things that I think will get bipartisan support if we demand it. All candidates, by law, should be required to release their taxes. Once a candidate receives a party’s nomination, that wealth and business interests, by law, should be put into a blind trust. Trustees would appointed by a judge, excluding family members, friends and business associates.
Do you think Donald Trump would have ever run if knew he must release his taxes and would not be able to keep control of his wealth and businesses through his surrogates?
Hal Pullin
Mount Vernon
