The 2021 general election is getting closer. My ballot will include Anacortes and Fidalgo taxing district candidates. These positions will impact my everyday life: City of Anacortes, Port of Anacortes, Island Hospital, Anacortes schools, Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center.
I decided to learn more about each district, such as budgets, number of employees, and property tax levies. This data will help me assess what each candidate’s job entailed. Levy assessment was the easiest data to find through Skagit County Assessor’s web page: Anacortes 1.2781, School 2.1893, Hospital 0.8123, Port 0.2087, Pool 0.1137. Each of us pays these taxes either through property tax or through rent.
Because each of these districts appears to have virtual meetings, there is an opportunity to watch and listen to their meetings. Additionally, it’s possible to research each candidate through reading their qualifications and ideas online, and watching candidate forums to compare candidates for each office.
I believe it is worth my time spent to do this research and encourage readers to do the work so each of our votes counts in our best interest.
