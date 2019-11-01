We are fortunate to have Holly Nielsen running for our District 3 Burlington-Edison School Board position. Her education, credentials, and active leadership roles within the community prove that she is a worthy candidate.

Not only is she a former B-ESD school employee, but she is also a parent. She has a firm grasp on what goes on inside and outside of those building walls that came from her experience as being a district employee. Not just from doing a classroom walk through.

I believe Holly will be a true advocate for every student and that she will help ensure that every child has the chance to maximize his or her potential. We need someone who is going to look at every idea presented, give it thorough consideration and then make a decision on how this will affect our students. The school district lacks trust from our community, and we need someone that is going to help build back that relationship through communication and education. Holly would be a great person to fill that role.

Michelle Knutzen

Burlington

