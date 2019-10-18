Having raised four K-12 graduates of Burlington-Edison, I’ve had many opportunities to interact with district personnel. It’s a good district that I’m proud of, but not all my interactions have been under desirable circumstances.
Because of my interactions with Holly Nielsen in our community, I strongly support her for the B-E school board. She’s fully engaged and effective in everything she undertakes.
Holly is very approachable and has an inherent ability to inspire people to consensus, frequently rising to a participative leadership role in groups of which she’s part. She’s shown an enthusiastic commitment to student advocacy while remaining mindful of the duties of the district and the wishes of parents and voters.
Holly’s academic and professional resume is impressive and serves as a solid foundation that will allow her to apply a common sense and compassionate approach to resolving and preventing issues.
I can think of no better person than Holly Nielsen to represent the people of the district on the B-E school board.
Sigrid Barnett
Burlington
